News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Scarborough nursery named as new stronger practice hub to improve the teaching of children’s early speech, language and numeracy

Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough has been named as one of six new early years stronger practice hubs in England.
By Dominic Brown
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST

Last year, the Department for Education (DfE) announced that every region in the country would benefit from a package of support worth up to £180m to improve the teaching of children’s early speech, language and numeracy, along with professional development to build strong leadership skills and improve the understanding of children’s development.

As part of this, the DfE launched a new network of 18 early years stronger practice hubs to support early years practitioners to adopt evidence-based practice improvements, build local networks for sharing effective practice and cultivate system leadership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The six nurseries that will be lead hub settings have been confirmed, and the one for Yorkshire and Humber will be Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough.

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson at Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough in October 2019Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson at Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough in October 2019
Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson at Childhaven Nursery School in Scarborough in October 2019
Most Popular

Children’s Minister, Claire Coutinho, said: “The early years of a child’s life are so important, which is why we’re delivering a transformational package of support to make sure that the youngest children can make the progress they need with the basic building blocks of learning like reading and speaking.

“Our stronger practice hubs are an important part of this, helping nursery staff and other early years workers learn from each other and share best practice.

"I’m thrilled that Childhaven Nursery School has been appointed as a lead setting, so that early year’s practitioners in the Yorkshire and The Humber can benefit from their support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The early years stronger practice hubs programme is supported by the Education Endowment Foundation and the National Children’s Bureau.

Read More
Read more: Baroness Barran speaks of £1m support during visit to Scarborough's G...
Related topics:ScarboroughEnglandYorkshire