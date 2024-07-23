Scarborough nursery rated Outstanding thanks to 'hard work and dedication' of staff
Childhaven nursery school, located on Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough, has now been rated Oustanding by Oftsed for the fourth time, a high achievement in the education world
An outstanding grading means that the school is exemplary in all areas. It implies that they convinced the inspectors that they are providing the highest standards of pastoral support and education to their children.
The nursery takes children from their 2nd birthday until they leave for primary school aged four or five
The nursery operates in a unique and beautiful Victorian building, as well as offering a beautiful garden space for the children to play in.
A spokesperson for the nursery said: “Childhaven is committed to early education of the highest quality with highly trained staff who use the latest educational research to continuously refine their practice.
“Childhaven is also a DfE Early Years Stronger Practice Hub and shares its practice on a National scale along with 17 other hubs across the country who have all been chosen for their expertise.
“The inspection is a result of the hard work and dedication of the staff and governors who work tirelessly to ensure that every child, regardless of their needs receives the absolute best start in life.”Visit http://childhaven.n-yorks.sch.uk/ for more information.
