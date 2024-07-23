This is the fourth outstanding rating that Childhaven have received from Ofsted.

A Scarborough nursery school is celebrating yet another Outstanding Ofsted rating this month.

Childhaven nursery school, located on Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough, has now been rated Oustanding by Oftsed for the fourth time, a high achievement in the education world

An outstanding grading means that the school is exemplary in all areas. It implies that they convinced the inspectors that they are providing the highest standards of pastoral support and education to their children.

The nursery takes children from their 2nd birthday until they leave for primary school aged four or five

The nursery has created a variety of fun educational and playful zones for children to learn and have fun.

The nursery operates in a unique and beautiful Victorian building, as well as offering a beautiful garden space for the children to play in.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “Childhaven is committed to early education of the highest quality with highly trained staff who use the latest educational research to continuously refine their practice.

“Childhaven is also a DfE Early Years Stronger Practice Hub and shares its practice on a National scale along with 17 other hubs across the country who have all been chosen for their expertise.

