Scarborough nurses celebrate world cultures with North Bay beach party

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has over 350 international nurses who play an essential role and contributions came from staff from India, Pakistan and Nepal, Philippines, Africa, Britain and the rest of the world.

The week involved food, music and dancing, and culminated in a huge beach party at Scarborough’s North Bay with around 200 people joining in.

Freya Oliver, Associate Chief Nurse at Scarborough Hospital, said: “Sharing our cultures is such an important part of helping our international colleagues thrive, and we're proud to see it done so well in Scarborough.

The Festival of Culture cumninated in a beach party in Scarborough's North Bay

"The staff loved learning about different cultures and the beach party was extraordinary - full of joy and happiness.

"We look forward to having a similar event annually to continue to embrace our cultural differences and understanding.”

Emma Deans, International Nurse Project Manager at the Trust, added: “We are really proud to have hosted this festival.

"It’s a wonderful acknowledgement of how welcome our international nurses have felt at Scarborough Hospital and a real testimony to the team spirit in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The beach party was incredible and I’m sure it will stay in people’s minds for a very long time."

Liz Alice Alinaitwe, Ward Sister on Lilac AMU Ward, was keen to promote and share the different cultures in the Trust.

She joined Scarborough Hospital as an international nurse in October 2019 and supports internationally recruited nurses to feel a sense of belonging, as well as helping them to build their careers.

Liz explained: “I wanted to celebrate our cultural diversity by showcasing different types of cultural expression so people could appreciate the different arts and cultures of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also promotes social inclusion, awareness, and a feeling of belonging.

"Each culture has different traditions and customs and the more we all know about our cultural background, the greater the understanding and tolerance.