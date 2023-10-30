Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DJ and producer’s eight-date UK and Ireland tour hits Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday July 6 – the latest in the growing line-up of acts set to grace the outdoor arena in 2024.

The tour, which also includes a second Yorkshire date at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Saturday August 24, takes in some of the UK’s most beautiful venues.

Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – said: “This tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before and I’m really excited about it.

Fatboy Slim is coming to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

"Roll on the summer!”

Fatboy Slim joins Deacon Blue, JLS, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “It’s fair to say Fatboy Slim is one of the most requested artists fans have been asking us to bring here, so we are delighted to be able to announce his Loves Summer tour is heading to Scarborough OAT next summer.

“Norman Cook is an icon of British music and he’s responsible for some of the biggest dance tracks and live gatherings over the last few decades.

"This is going to be a very special night and I would advise fans to get their tickets early.”

Today’s tour announcement arrives on the heels of the 25th anniversary reissue of Fatboy Slim’s legendary album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby.

First released in 1998, the album became one of the defining records of the 1990s.

The album that spawned era-defining singles Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, Praise You and Right Here Right Now was bigger than just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; reaching Number One in the UK album charts, it contains four UK Top 10 singles, and earned Norman a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way.