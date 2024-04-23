Scarborough Open Air Theatre welcomes electro pop star to join Anne-Marie at headline show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anne-Marie is one of the world’s most-loved and successful popstars.

Since bursting on the scene she has become a multi-platinum and award-winning star with a string of chart-busting hits under her belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from the success of her third studio album Unhealthy, which went Top 3 in the UK Charts, she is currently riding high on her headline European tour which includes arenas across the UK.

Electro pop artist Georgia will join Anne Marie at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig this summer.

And Anne-Marie will be joined at Scarborough OAT on June 20 by special guest Georgia.

The Londoner’s self-titled debut album was both a statement of intent and an assured presentation of a life consumed by music and spent alongside friends and accomplices Kate Tempest, Kwes and Micachu.

Georgia’s follow-up album Seeking Thrills – animated by Chicago House piano lines, vintage drum machines, and Georgia's bespoke street sass – featured the stunning Feel It, Mellow, Started Out Never Let You Go 24 Hours and About Work On The Dancefloor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Georgia has collaborated with the likes of Mura Masa, Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey and David Jackson, most recently writing with Years and Years’ Olly Alexander and on Shania Twain’s Number One album Queen Of Me.

Her latest album, the dynamite Euphoric, featured the singles It's Europhic, Give It Up for Love and All Night.

Anne-Marie and Georgia join artists including Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Bill Bailey, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo, Busted and Johnny Marr and The Charlatans among headliners announced for this summer’s Open Air Theatre season.

Anne-Marie played a sensational show at Scarborough OAT – the UK’s biggest outdoor theatre – back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Scarborough Open Air Theatre and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for tickets and more information.