Scarborough Open Garden event to raise money for RNLI
An Open Garden is to take place in Scarborough to raise money for the RNLI.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST
The event, hosted by Rosie Orders and Gwen McNally, is at Holbeck Court, 3 Esplanade Crescent, from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday August 6.
Visit the award-winning garden with lifeboat stalls, craft stalls and live music.
Entry £5 person including cream tea or cake. Cash only please.
Access to the back garden is not suitable for people with mobile difficulties.
All proceeds to the RNLI.