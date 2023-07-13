News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Open Garden event to raise money for RNLI

An Open Garden is to take place in Scarborough to raise money for the RNLI.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST

The event, hosted by Rosie Orders and Gwen McNally, is at Holbeck Court, 3 Esplanade Crescent, from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday August 6.

Visit the award-winning garden with lifeboat stalls, craft stalls and live music.

Entry £5 person including cream tea or cake. Cash only please.

Rosie Orders and Gwen McNally are organising an open garden event in aid of the RNLI. picture: Richard Ponter.Rosie Orders and Gwen McNally are organising an open garden event in aid of the RNLI. picture: Richard Ponter.
Access to the back garden is not suitable for people with mobile difficulties.

All proceeds to the RNLI.

