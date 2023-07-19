The team, led by Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton, have shared the news that they are now a charity and would like to thank everyone involved.

Michelle said: “This is excellent news and is the next chapter in the Futureworks NY journey.

“Becoming a charitable company helps consolidate our ability to help young people and adults in Scarborough. This milestone means we can apply for additional funding for projects that will continue to help people in the area.”

The Futureworks NY team, led by Michelle Padron-Kitching and Sarah Thornton

Sarah said: “Our objectives remain in line with the help we offer to our cohort, which includes finding employment through the provision of employability skills.

“Our hardworking team will be able to increase the support they already offer, which includes helping people achieve City & Guilds qualifications, vocational training, and assistance with acquiring life skills.”

Their first fundraising activity was the successful completion of the Cleveland Way National Trail, a long-distance walk stretching 109 miles.

Part of the trail includes Scarborough and Filey.

Sarah completed the gruelling trek along with fundraisers Rachel Philliskirk and Emma Wilson.

Sarah said: “Our aim was to raise £500 for Futureworks NY and we smashed this target thanks to everyone who donated. We managed to raise £830 in total, so we’re delighted.”

The team are in the process of planning their fundraising activities.