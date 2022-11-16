Scarborough organisations launch ‘Warm Packs’ and appeal for hats and scarves

The initiative is a collaborative effort under Operation Cracker involving the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, Carers Plus Yorkshire, Eastfield Community Association and This is the Coast.

People can donate hats and scarves they have at home which they no longer need, or knit new ones.

Fiona Colling, from Carers Plus Yorkshire, said: “We want to make sure that those who are most vulnerable have access to a Warm Pack.

Scarborough organisations have launched ‘Warm Packs’ and are appealing for hats and scarves .

“It is well documented that we lose a lot of our body temperature through our heads. We want to encourage people to layer up with hats and scarves.

“What we can do is create a Warm Pack which will include a flask so that we can give that to people to make sure they have got some tools to keep them warm this winter, just to try to take those worries away at a time that is really difficult.”

Operation Cracker was launched in December 2018 by the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team as a combined initiative to help protect vulnerable people in Filey and Eastfield over the winter months.

Inspector Andy Short, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The festive season can be a difficult time of year for some people, particularly older residents who may have little or no family support. The change of weather can mean those with limited mobility can suffer even more, which can make them even more vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During Operation Cracker we’ll be visiting areas where there is a higher population of older people and making sure they are equipped with the right support to get them through what, for some, can be a tough time of year.”

Donations of hats and scarves can be dropped off at the Legacy Community Centre in Eastfield between 10am and12noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Alternatively, Carers Plus Yorkshire can arrange to collect your donations.

More information is available here.