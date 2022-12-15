Scarborough packaging and stationery specialist acquires complementary Bradford business

With over 20 years’ experience, Prima has established a reputation as a leading designer and manufacturer of quality folding card and PVC high frequency welded products.

Its products range from printed and plain folding cartons, corrugated cartons and point-of-sale folders and pockets, through to ring binders, PVC pockets and paper over-board boxes and folders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its clients include retailers, educational institutions, councils and the NHS.

Mark Yeung, managing director of Duraweld

Founded in 1959, Duraweld designs and manufactures a wide range of packaging and stationery products for customers from the NHS to the FA, working across sectors such as healthcare and retail.

Led by managing director Mark Yeung, it has a purpose-built factory which includes in-house screen printing, digital printing, inline paper over board wrapping, high-frequency welding, sonic welding, digital and hydraulic cutting, foil-blocking and embossing. The company employs around 50 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duraweld, which is based on Salter Road in Eastfield, has acquired the business and assets of Prima for an undisclosed sum.

Mark Yeung, managing director of Duraweld, said: “As a market leader in customised stationery and packaging, Prima further extends our range of products, enabling us to continue to expand the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad