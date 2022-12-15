Scarborough packaging and stationery specialist acquires complementary Bradford business
Long-established packaging and stationery business, Duraweld, is expanding across the sector with the acquisition of Prima in Bradford which also provides creative packaging solutions.
With over 20 years’ experience, Prima has established a reputation as a leading designer and manufacturer of quality folding card and PVC high frequency welded products.
Its products range from printed and plain folding cartons, corrugated cartons and point-of-sale folders and pockets, through to ring binders, PVC pockets and paper over-board boxes and folders.
Its clients include retailers, educational institutions, councils and the NHS.
Founded in 1959, Duraweld designs and manufactures a wide range of packaging and stationery products for customers from the NHS to the FA, working across sectors such as healthcare and retail.
Led by managing director Mark Yeung, it has a purpose-built factory which includes in-house screen printing, digital printing, inline paper over board wrapping, high-frequency welding, sonic welding, digital and hydraulic cutting, foil-blocking and embossing. The company employs around 50 people.
Duraweld, which is based on Salter Road in Eastfield, has acquired the business and assets of Prima for an undisclosed sum.
Mark Yeung, managing director of Duraweld, said: “As a market leader in customised stationery and packaging, Prima further extends our range of products, enabling us to continue to expand the business.
"In such a competitive sector, it’s vital to keep looking to the future and planning for growth – the acquisition of Prima will make a significant contribution to our business, adding to our skilled team and building on the solid foundations we have established."