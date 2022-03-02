Hundreds of people gathered along Foreshore Road to take part in the traditional skipping event, where schoolchildren from across the town participate.

The event is more than 100 years old and was first recorded in 1903. Fishermen gave disused fishing rope to children to play with on Shrove Tuesday, and the tradition stuck!

Since then, ringing of the pancake bell has been added to the days events as well as Pancake Day racing on Aberdeen Walk.

Teams of two dress up in fancy dress and compete to win the Golden Frying Pan.

Scarborough Sea Cadets also take part in the day, as they cook and serve pancakes from their unit on East Sandgate.

