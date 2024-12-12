Scarborough paranormal star to lead ghost tour reviving the ghost story Christmas tradition

A Scarborough paranormal star is to lead a ghost tour reviving the ghost story Christmas tradition, with 100% of the proceeds going to Mandy Apple collective.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yuletide tradition of ghost stories has seen a revival in recent years – and what better place to tell them than in Scarborough’s old town!

The event is on 20 and people can meet at Mandy Apple Gallery, on Newborough, at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Koppert is constantly entrenched in the paranormal world.

James Koppert is running a ghost tour in Scarborough on December 20.

He runs a paranormal investigation team who help when people’s houses are haunted.

He has a paranormal TikTok channel where some videos have more than half a million views, and a globally followed podcast, The Fortean News Podcast.

This year, James launched the Confessions of a Ghost boy YouTube channel with Matthew Cooper and has lectured across the country, delivering his ideas on the poltergeist being billed as the “paranormal philosopher”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been interviewed live on national USA radio and also gained a reputation when he spent an entire night locked up alone with what is described as “the world’s most violent poltergeist” in 30 East Drive in Pontefract for charity.

The walk will take you around the old town where James will give you some of the town’s favourite and well-known ghost stories as well as ones you may never have come across before.

James said: “I have spent years researching newspaper clippings, finding books that are out of print and interviewing people to try and compile the most complete compilation of stories from this town and I am always looking for more.

"These aren’t just entertaining stories, they are embedded in the fabric of this town’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It brings me great joy to share them but I also feel that by doing so I am helping people feel more connected to the past and installing a bit of pride.”

James did a similar walk on Halloween 2023 which saw a full crowd turn up despite the wet and windy cold weather.

James added: “We are hoping for a bright and crisp night but recommend wrapping up warm, particularly as some of these stories will send a shiver down your spine.”

The night will conclude with a Q&A session in Mandy Apple Gallery with James.