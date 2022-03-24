East Yorkshire Scarborough Locals bus

Buses will run from the Filey Road Park and Ride site everyday, and from the Seamer Road Park and Ride site every day except Wednesdays, from 1 April until 30 October, both offering buses at least every 20 minutes into Scarborough Town Centre from 7am until around 6.45pm.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “We are delighted to be operating Scarborough’s Park and Ride again this year. Scarborough is a popular destination with tourists and locals alike, and using the Park and Ride is the easiest way to get into Scarborough, helping people avoid the hassle of finding and paying for a parking space, whilst also reducing road congestion.”

Day return tickets are just £2.40, or £1.20 with a valid concessionary pass. Children travel free (up to 3 under 18s free with each adult ticketholder). Regular travellers can get a better value for money by getting a weekly or monthly ticket, starting at just £10.

Both the Filey Road and Seamer Road sites offer lots of free parking, toilets with baby changing facilities, and an enclosed waiting area.