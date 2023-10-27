News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough pays tribute to the fallen - here are the Remembrance services taking place across the town

The Scarborough branch of the Royal British Legion is inviting people to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in conflict, when the Oliver’s Mount Memorial takes place on Sunday November 12.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
The RBL will remember the Armed Forces and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, and those who have lost their lives through conflict or terrorism.

Here is the schedule:

- 10.35am Assemble at Oliver’s Mount Memorial with final Acts of Remembrance

Scarborough Remembrance service at Oliver's Mount. picture: Richard PonterScarborough Remembrance service at Oliver's Mount. picture: Richard Ponter
- Standards are assembled and take post on the memorial

- wreaths laid on the memorial by individuals, organisations and fellow associations

- prayers led by The Vicar of Scarborough, Rev Richard Walker

- The Exhortation is recited and the Last Post played, followed by two-minute silence

Scarborough Remembrance service at Oliver's Mount. picture: Richard PonterScarborough Remembrance service at Oliver's Mount. picture: Richard Ponter
- The Reveille is sounded and the Kohima Epitaph recited

- Standards are dismissed, signalling the end of the event

Other Remembrance events across Scarborough

Scarborough Football Club

Act of Remembrance prior to their match against Chorley on Tuesday November 7, kick-off 7.45pm

This replaces the original date of November 4 due to Scarborough’s FA Cup tie with Forest Green.

Garden of Remembrance

Annual opening of the Garden of Remembrance and planting of the crosses at Alma Square, Sunday November 5, noon

Rev Richard Walker will be taking the service.

The exhortation will be given by branch chairman Matthew O’Brien.

Standard Bearers are asked to be ready to march on at 11.55am.

After the service, the march this year will be shorter than normal and will only be marching through the precinct, led by the Band of The Yorkshire Volunteers.

The parade will form up at the top of the precinct march to the North Street.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire/The Mayor of Scarborough will take the Salute at the Top of Huntriss Row.

The march is shorter due to the restrictions imposed by the North Yorkshire Police.

St Bernadette’s Nursing Home

Service of remembrance at St Bernadette’s Nursing Home on Trinity Road at 11am on Thursday November 9.

Standard Bearers are asked to be at the nursing home at 10.50am.

Armistice Day, November 11

There will be a short Service of Remembrance at Alma Square Garden of Remembrance at 11am on Saturday November 11.

Standard Bearers to be ready for 10.50am.

Queen Street service of Remembrance: Laying Poppies on the Sea

Service to start at 9.30am, Standard Bearers to report to Tom Fox by 9.15am.

Following the service, there will be a parade down to the Lifeboat House for a short service starting 10.40am and two minute silence at 11am.

The Band of Scarborough Sea Cadets will lead the parade.

Rev Graham Morgan and Pam Jennings will lead.

To arrange collection of your wreath, contact Scarborough Poppy Appeal Co-ordination Ros Fox via email at [email protected] or call 07725 475800.

Poppy sellers will be on the precinct for two weeks from Saturday October 28 to Saturday November 11.

The RBL is looking for volunteers even if it is just for a few hours or a day during this period – they can contact Sheila on either the above number or email address.

