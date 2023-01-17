The National PCSO Awards Ceremony, co-hosted by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Unison, was staged on Thursday January 12, to mark the 20th anniversary of Police Community Support Officers being introduced under the Police Reform Act 2002.

North Yorkshire Police had its first intake of PCSOs the following year and they have proved to be a vital part of effective neighbourhood policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCSO O’Reilly, who has just marked her third anniversary in the role, said: “It means so much to be recognised for working in a very challenging part of Scarborough.

PCSO Kath O’Reilly receiving her award from Deputy Chief Constable Claire Parmenter, the national lead for PCSOs.

“I like to think of being a voice for people who are not normally heard and helping to make a real difference to their quality of life and safety.

“I have nothing but praise for my colleagues in the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team who work so hard to build trusting relationships within our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCSO O’Reilly thanked Sgt Tom Wilkinson and Insp Rebecca Lalor for nominating her in the Community Engagement category.

In their submission to the awards, they said how Kath works tirelessly on her beat and has developed relationships with extremely difficult to reach communities, including class A addicts, domestic violence victims and vulnerable children exposed to extremely difficult and traumatic living conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In an area where police are seen as the enemy, Kath has embedded herself to the point where she is welcomed into almost every home on the estate,” the submission read.

"She is known by her first name by almost all of the children and has first-class working relationships with the headmaster and safeguarding lead in the estate’s primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kath is a reliable and hard-working PCSO, whose contribution to policing the Barrowcliff Estate is priceless.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, Local Policing lead at North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tremendous and richly deserved achievement by Kath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s clear how well regarded she is by her colleagues in the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team and within the Barrowcliff Estate where she serves so diligently.