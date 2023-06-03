News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Scarborough PDSA pet charity celebrates National Volunteers Week

Scarborough’s PDSA pet charity has celebrated their volunteers on National Volunteer Week 2023.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The week takes place from Thursday June 1 until Wednesday June 7, and this years marks 39 years of the annual week.

Scarborough PDSA Shop will be recognising the contribution volunteers make to their charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s National Volunteers Week theme is ‘Celebrate and Inspire’, which Scarborough PDSA hope will encourage people to be ‘the change that we want to see’ and get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

Scarborough PDSA pet charity celebrates National Volunteers Week and their own volunteers.Scarborough PDSA pet charity celebrates National Volunteers Week and their own volunteers.
Scarborough PDSA pet charity celebrates National Volunteers Week and their own volunteers.
Most Popular

Shop Manager Julie Griffiths said: “Volunteers' Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make. Thanks to their generosity we have been able to help hundreds of pets and their owners across the country."

The PDSA said that the contribution of volunteers is often unseen and unrecognised by many, visible only through the incredible impact of their volunteering, so taking the time during Volunteers’ Week to celebrate their efforts and all they contribute to our local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole has never been more important.

This Volunteers’ Week, Scarborough PDSA Shop will be celebrating their 15 volunteers, by having cake, presentation of Certificates and a few surprises .

Read More
National Literacy Trust thanks ‘heroes’ for changing children’s futures in Scarb...
Related topics:ScarboroughVolunteers