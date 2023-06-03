The week takes place from Thursday June 1 until Wednesday June 7, and this years marks 39 years of the annual week.

Scarborough PDSA Shop will be recognising the contribution volunteers make to their charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s National Volunteers Week theme is ‘Celebrate and Inspire’, which Scarborough PDSA hope will encourage people to be ‘the change that we want to see’ and get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

Scarborough PDSA pet charity celebrates National Volunteers Week and their own volunteers.

Shop Manager Julie Griffiths said: “Volunteers' Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make. Thanks to their generosity we have been able to help hundreds of pets and their owners across the country."

The PDSA said that the contribution of volunteers is often unseen and unrecognised by many, visible only through the incredible impact of their volunteering, so taking the time during Volunteers’ Week to celebrate their efforts and all they contribute to our local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole has never been more important.