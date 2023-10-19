Scarborough personal trainer to raise money for charity with 'pay what you can' event

Natasha Haw

Natasha Haw, 22, will hold the sessions at Compass Health and Fitness on Barry’s Lane, Scarborough.

She said: “Christmas is an amazing time - just not for everybody. As the cost of living in the U.K rises, it's harder now more than ever to afford to meet our basic needs - never mind extra luxuries.

"This Charity event is not only to raise money, but to give everyone the opportunity to experience a luxury!”

The event is a week full of 'pay what you can' 1-2-1 personal training sessions - 40 minute training sessions will be available all week where participants can pay whatever they can afford, with all the money going to charity.

Miss Haw said: “If you can't afford to pay anything, don't worry, make sure you still get yourself a slot!

"This event isn't all about raising money - it's about giving the opportunity to everyone, no matter what your background is or who you are outside of the gym!

"Fitness is one of the first things to go - especially when we are stressed - but it can be one of the best motivators and help improve your mental health.”

The event will raise money for the young people’s charity SASH who help prevent youth homelessness.

Miss Haw said: “You might not realise young people are homeless because they tend not to sleep rough. Often they are sofa-surfing or staying in other unsafe places.

"This puts them at risk of dropping out of education, losing their job, or of abuse by those they are staying with.

"SASH offers people who are refferred a safe place to stay, in the home of a volunteer host.

"Their aim is to make a lasting difference to each young person, so they will never have to experience homelessness again.

“I hope to be able to meet a lot of people and help them through the Christmas period whilst also raising money!”