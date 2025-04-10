Scarborough photographer’s South Sudan Kickstarter book campaign

Scarborough photographer Peter Caton has launched a Kickstarter campaign to turn his photo essays into a book - Image copyright: Peter Caton

The award-winning international social documentary and environmental photographer Peter Caton has spent the last 19 years of his career living almost entirely on the road, documenting the ravages of climate change in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His dramatic and poignant images of the South Sudan floods – captured over the past four years - have significantly highlighted globally, the plight of the country’s population affected by this ongoing environmental crisis.

This series of photo-essays have won eight international awards, been exhibited and published worldwide, and earned recognition as one of the most critical flood photo essays of recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The South Sudan floods have persisted for five years,” Mr Caton emphasised.

Unyielding Floods capture images of the flooding in South Sudan over the past four years - Image copyright: Peter Caton

“For four of those years, I travelled to some of the country’s most remote areas to capture the devastating impact of the flooding.”

Having recently returned temporarily to his hometown of Scarborough, Mr Caton recently launched a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising £8,000 in 35 days to publish a coffee table book documenting four years of devastating conditions in South Sudan.

Mr Caton said: “Given recent cuts to international aid in the US and UK, much of my valuable photography work has been put on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has prompted me to launch a Kickstarter campaign to turn this flood photo essay into a book.”

A former pupil of Scarborough College, Mr Caton recently gave three illustrated talks titled ‘Unyielding Floods’ to help generate local support for the Kickstarter campaign at St. Mark’s Church, The Old Parcels Office and the Scarborough Buddhist Centre.

Travelling across Asia, South America and Africa for nearly two decades, Mr Caton has specialised in portraying critical issues in the developing world, with a particular focus on climate-related crises.

A large-scale print of his work, exhibited at the 2023 Big Ideas By The Sea, will be put on sale in aid of the book project during this year’s festival in May at St. Mary’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interested buyers should contact [email protected].

The Kickstarter campaign for the book runs until April 21 and anyone wishing to donate can find details on Mr Caton’s website at petercaton.co.uk.