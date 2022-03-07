Scarborough police cadets help spread alcohol safety messages across borough

Scarborough police cadets are helping to spread alcohol safety messages across the borough

On Saturday March 5, PC Dave Flinton from the Community Impact Team, which is based at the town hall, took a group of North Yorkshire Police cadets across the town to literally spread the messages outside local businesses and supermarkets.

The cadets used washable and non-permanent spray paint to raise awareness about the work of the partnership, promoting responsible attitudes towards alcohol, a safer environment for all, and warning about the proxy purchase of alcohol for under 18s.

Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Tesco are partners in this effort and support the mission, along with other businesses, off licences, support groups, North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Scarborough secondary schools.

Anyone caught buying alcohol for children could get a £90 on-the-spot fine or end up in court with a criminal record and an unlimited fine.

Scarborough CAP is urging residents to report any incident related to underage drinking, including the supply of it by adults.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Or email the local policing team at [email protected]