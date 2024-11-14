Scarborough police officer recognised for 'valiant' effort to save woman's life

A Resuscitation Certificate of the Society was presented to PC Jo Alngohuro by Countess Charlotte Peel, the Deputy Lieutenant to North Yorkshire, and Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset of North Yorkshire Police.

PC Jo Alngohuro, a response officer from Scarborough and Ryedale, has been recognised by the Royal Humane Society for her valiant efforts to help save a woman’s life.

On February 26, PC Alngohuro was tasked to make a welfare check at a house in Malton on behalf of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

PC Alngohuro and her colleagues forced entry into the address and were able to leave the patient in the hands of the paramedics who were intending to take her to York Hospital for observations.

However, 45 minutes later, North Yorkshire Police’s Force Control Room received an urgent request from ambulance reporting that the patient was now receiving CPR.

Ambulance control said they had no other ambulances nearby to help and that they needed someone to assist the paramedic in the back of the ambulance while the other drove to York.

PC Alngohuro re-attended with another officer and took it in turns with the paramedic to perform CPR on the patient on the journey from Malton to York.

Sadly, the patient was pronounced dead at hospital.

PC Alngohuro’s name was put forward to the Royal Humane Society.

She received a Resuscitation Certificate of the Society at a ceremony held at North Yorkshire Police HQ in Northallerton recently.

It was presented to her by Countess Charlotte Peel, the Deputy Lieutenant to North Yorkshire, and Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset of North Yorkshire Police.

PC Alngohuro said: “It is truly humbling to be recognised in this way and I was proud to use my CPR training to support the ambulance service.

“We did everything we could to revive the patient.

"My thoughts remain with her loved ones.”