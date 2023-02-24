Scarborough political parties mark one year anniversary of invasion of Ukraine

On Friday, February 24, the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Scarborough and Whitby’s Labour and Conservative parties thanked locals for their warm welcome to refugees and called for further support to be given.

Since the invasion started a year ago, more than 360 Ukrainian households have been welcomed to North Yorkshire of which 60 are located in the borough of Scarborough.

Several community initiatives have been started and Government funding has been accepted to purchase housing for Ukrainian refugees in the area.

Scarborough Town Councillors have marked the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine

The housing will then stay on as part of the wider social housing stock.

The anniversary also saw the Ukrainian flag raised above Scarborough Town Hall as well as the opening of the new Ukrainian Café on Alma parade in Scarborough.

This is what Scarborough’s Labour and Conservative parties had to say:

The Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association said: “It’s been amazing to see the people of Scarborough and Whitby take the Ukrainian community into their hearts over the last year.

The Ukranian flag flying over Scarborough Town Hall

“The response by ordinary people opening their homes, donating clothes, donating furniture, organising events, has been nothing short of miraculous.

We would like to draw special attention to the Sunflower Appeal and the Salvation Army for the work they have done.

“There is still work to be done, the situation hasn’t stabilised and the new North Yorkshire Council will continue to support the Ukrainian community as North Yorkshire County Council has done for the last year.”

The Scarborough and Whitby Constituency Labour Party said: “On this one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, our hearts go out to all the Ukrainian people – those who have stayed in Ukraine, and of course those who managed to travel to the UK to seek refuge.

“Whilst life is very hard for many people in the UK just now, it is not easy to imagine how it must feel to be living under the constant threat of war. We believe that all those seeking refuge from violence and persecution should be welcomed to safe spaces – whether the violence is from war or domestic abuse.

“Regrettably the UK Tory Government has been slow to ensure that visa processing systems are working effectively, and that safe routes are easily accessed; the Homes for Ukraine project was imperfect in its planning and implementation and potential problems – including the prolonged war meaning longer stays for families — were not anticipated in advance. Of course, we must continue to do all that we can to support these families.