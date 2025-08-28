Scarborough Pop-Up Visitor Info Hub to open in refurbished former toilet block

A people’s info hub is to be launched on Friday 29 August in Scarborough’s St Helen’s Square, close to the high street and Market Hall.

Manned by volunteers and occupying a disused and refurbished toilet block, the Pop-Up Visitor Info Hub will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm until Christmas.

Each Saturday at noon, a volunteer will lead a themed free walking tour from the hub.

The project has been masterminded by This is Scarborough (TiS), a new social enterprise focused on promoting Scarborough town centre.

From left, in front of the new info hub: Connor Rutter (volunteer), Hannah Grahamslaw (illustrator), Chris Sands (map and branding designer, The Good Company), Caroline Routh (This is Scarborough director and executive director/joint chief executive at the SJT), Toby Hyam (This is Scarborough, director), Yolanda Carslaw (This is Scarborough director and editor of Scarborough Spy) and Sarah Barrowby (contracts and relationships officer at York and North Yorks Combined Authority)

The not-for-profit organisation has also published a new illustrated map of the town, with artwork by young local illustrator Hannah Grahamslaw.

On its reverse is a detailed guide to things to do and see, plus links to seven new digital walking trails on themes such as amazing buildings, independent shops and craft ale.

Costing £1, the map is sold at shops, venues and cafes such as Mrs Lofthouse’s Emporium, Crema e Cioccolato, the Shop at the SJT and Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre.

Toby Hyam, a director at TiS, said: “We want to increase awareness of the amazing range of things to see and do here.

"There has been no visitor info centre for years and Scarborough has at least 20 million annual visits as well as one of the most visited town centres in the north.

"From talking to independent traders, we know more effort needs to be made to celebrate local businesses.”

As well as engaging with visitors, TiS offers a service to help shops build a Google presence.

“Less than 50 per cent of independents in Scarborough have their own Google profile, and we’d like to transform that to 100 per cent,” said Toby.

“Visitors looking for a service or product often seek it out using Google Maps, so businesses that don’t appear are at a huge disadvantage.

"If you don’t have your own profile you appear way down the rankings in searches, and not at all on Maps.

"The Market Hall and lower part of town are especially poorly represented on Google.

"It barely takes 60 seconds to set up a profile and you can add descriptions, opening hours and photos.

"Shopkeepers can drop in for help with this or we can visit them.”

The fold-up map and guide has been designed by Chris Sands of The Good Company and edited by Yolanda Carslaw of Scarborough Spy.

Caroline Routh, executive director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, has helped steer the project as a voluntary director of TiS, while local volunteers Caroline Brooks, Connor Rutter and Elizabeth Grahamslaw have helped develop the digital trails, info hub and business strategy.

The project is funded by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Mayor’s Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.

Mayor David Skaith said: “High streets are constantly changing, but they will always be hubs for our communities.

"That’s why I’m backing community-led projects across York and North Yorkshire which will help businesses engage with locals and visitors.”

Visit thisisscarborough.org.uk for more information.