Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ofsted report says that the preschool playgroup at Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, had “good” provisions and that “children enjoy their time at the playgroup”.

The report also makes some recommendations on how to “further improve the quality of the early year’s provision”.

Founded five years ago, this is the first Ofsted inspection for the preschool and the report says that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, “staff maintained contact with families and provided activity packs for children” which it says “helped to minimise potential gaps in learning and to lessen anxiety when children returned”.

Dovecote preschool has been awarded a 'good' rating by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dovecote received praise from the inspector, who highlighted the outdoor learning environment as “a strength in the playgroup” and that the “children thoroughly enjoy being outdoors, and the manager has spent pupil premium funding to develop this area”.

“Staff provide older children with focused activities, which help them to develop some of the skills they need to start school”, according to the report.

It also said that the staff help children to understand how to be safe and healthy and they are “very experienced and knowledgeable” as well as mentioning that “the manager has developed good partnerships with other settings and professionals who are involved with children”.

Tthe report, published on Friday August 19, also makes suggestions for improvement.