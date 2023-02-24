Scarborough Pride and Empower Dance and Fitness to hold free ‘Glow With Pride’ clubbercise event

The free event aims to bring members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies together to connect and have fun.

There are varying levels of skill, so whether you’re a regular or a complete novice, there will be something for everyone.

Sarah Jarrett, who runs Empower Dance & Fitness said: “I instantly knew this was a community I wanted to get involved with, they (Scarborough Pride) are such a wonderful and welcoming group and I love that the work that they do in the community to eliminate discrimination and promote equality and diversity aligns with my own personal values.

Sarah Jarrett of Empower Dance & Fitness (Left) with Clubbercise attendees.

"I am excited to support them going forward.”

Empower Dance & Fitness run weekly clubbercise sessions across the Scarborough area, where you can groove to your heart’s desire.

The company was also the first business to sponsor Scarborough Pride as a Bronze Business Ally.

Sarah Fenwick, Head of Fundraising for Scarborough Pride said: “It’s great to have Empower Dance & Fitness on board as a Business Ally and the support they have shown us has been fantastic.

The free session will be held on Saturday March 4

"We’re encouraging any business that wants to support Scarborough Pride to get in touch.

"You can be a Business Ally from as little as £50 - all the way up to bespoke sponsorship packages.”

All of Scarborough Pride’s sponsorship packages are available to view on their website www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/business-allies.

Scarborough Pride will take place on Saturday September 30, commencing with a Pride Parade, leading to Scarborough Spa, where a number of events and performances are planned.

‘Glow With Pride’ will take place on Saturday March 4 at 7:30pm at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

Tickets are free, to book head over to Scarborough Pride’s Facebook Page @PrideScarborough and send a message to receive a free booking code.