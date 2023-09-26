Scarborough Pride: Everyone welcome - town celebrates its LGBTQIA+ community

Scarborough Pride takes place on Saturday, September 30.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole will get proceedings underway at 11.15am when the Scarborough Pride Parade sets off from the Brunswick Centre.

The parade, which is sponsored by Scarborough based McCain Foods, will travel along Westborough, Newborough and Eastborough before heading to Scarborough Spa for an afternoon packed with some of the very best performances in Scarborough.

Mark Hodge, Vice President of Marketing, McCain Foods GB said: “We are thrilled to be showcasing our support for the LGBTQIA+ community by sponsoring the first Scarborough Pride parade.

"At McCain, people are at the heart of our business and we believe it is vital to create inclusive and supportive environments, for our colleagues and for those who live in our communities.

"We are delighted to be part of this event and can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the celebrations!”

Glitterbeam FM will host the Yorkshire Coast BID stage, featuring an interview with Cheryl Hole who will later perform on the main stage.

Scarborough favourite Krystal Temple will host the main stage sponsored by McCain, featuring performances from Hatton’s School of Dance, Bizarre Inc’s Angie Brown, 2023 Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK contestant Michael Marouli and Years and Years tribute act Starburst.

Various activities will be on offer in the family area provided by Curious Arts, and family friendly entertainment will be available on the Sun Court Stage, sponsored by Mecca Bingo and hosted by Bella-de-Ball, featuring singers and a performance from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang by Scarborough YMCA.

Other performances on the day will come from drag king Jason the Dream and the children of Studio 3 Dance School and Starstruck who will perform a number from Everybody’s Talking about Jamie.

With over 50 stalls in the Suncourt Pavilion,as well as food stalls and food trucks at the front of the venue, there is certain to be something for everyone to enjoy.

For those looking for a little time away from the exuberance of the day, a wellbeing area, sponsored by Serenity Guest House on St Nicholas Cliff, will be available for visitors to relax.

Scarborough Pride is sponsored by Yorkshire Coast BID.