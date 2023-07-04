Scarborough Pride launches lip sync battle competition to crown the 'Quing of Scarborough Pride 2023'

The Lip Sync Battle competition is open to all drag performers who want to showcase their skills and creativity. Competitors will be required to perform a lip sync battle and will be judged on their lip sync ability, stage presence, and overall performance.

The competition promises to be fierce, with some of Yorkshire’s top drag performers expected to participate.

George Wakely, Scarborough Pride’s Head of Entertainment & PR, said: “We are excited to launch the Lip Sync Battle competition and provide a platform for drag performers to showcase their talents.

Scarborough Pride has announced their brand new lip sync battle competition which will crown the 'Quing of Scarborough Pride 2023'.

“Scarborough Pride is committed to creating a space that celebrates and promotes the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community”

The winner of the Lip Sync Battle competition will be crowned ‘Quing of Scarborough Pride’ and will earn a coveted slot on the stage at Scarborough Pride 2024.

The competition is an opportunity for drag performers to showcase their talent, gain exposure, and be a part of this vibrant LGBTQ+ event.

Whether King, Queen or anything in between, Scarborough Pride encourages all drag performers to participate in the Lip Sync Battle competition and showcase their talent. The competition promises to be a fun and entertaining event that celebrates the diversity and creativity of the drag community.

To apply, send a bio, performance video and photograph to [email protected] with ‘Lip Sync Battle Application’ in the title.

Scarborough Pride 2023, the first in over a decade, has been established to ensure that the local LGBTQ+ community are both represented and given the opportunity to be visible.

Working with partners across the borough Scarborough Pride aims at bringing everyone together for a day of inclusion, diversity, and celebration of love.

Scarborough Pride will take place on SaturdaySeptember 30, beginning with a Pride parade through town and followed by a day of activities, stalls and entertainment at Scarborough’s Spa venue.