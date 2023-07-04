News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Scarborough Pride launches lip sync battle competition to crown the 'Quing of Scarborough Pride 2023'

Scarborough Pride has announced the launch of its very first Lip Sync Battle competition, where drag performers from across Yorkshire will compete for the title of Quing (Queen/King) of Scarborough Pride 2023.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

The Lip Sync Battle competition is open to all drag performers who want to showcase their skills and creativity. Competitors will be required to perform a lip sync battle and will be judged on their lip sync ability, stage presence, and overall performance.

The competition promises to be fierce, with some of Yorkshire’s top drag performers expected to participate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Wakely, Scarborough Pride’s Head of Entertainment & PR, said: “We are excited to launch the Lip Sync Battle competition and provide a platform for drag performers to showcase their talents.

Scarborough Pride has announced their brand new lip sync battle competition which will crown the 'Quing of Scarborough Pride 2023'.Scarborough Pride has announced their brand new lip sync battle competition which will crown the 'Quing of Scarborough Pride 2023'.
Scarborough Pride has announced their brand new lip sync battle competition which will crown the 'Quing of Scarborough Pride 2023'.
Most Popular

“Scarborough Pride is committed to creating a space that celebrates and promotes the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community”

The winner of the Lip Sync Battle competition will be crowned ‘Quing of Scarborough Pride’ and will earn a coveted slot on the stage at Scarborough Pride 2024.

The competition is an opportunity for drag performers to showcase their talent, gain exposure, and be a part of this vibrant LGBTQ+ event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether King, Queen or anything in between, Scarborough Pride encourages all drag performers to participate in the Lip Sync Battle competition and showcase their talent. The competition promises to be a fun and entertaining event that celebrates the diversity and creativity of the drag community.

To apply, send a bio, performance video and photograph to [email protected] with ‘Lip Sync Battle Application’ in the title.

Scarborough Pride 2023, the first in over a decade, has been established to ensure that the local LGBTQ+ community are both represented and given the opportunity to be visible.

Working with partners across the borough Scarborough Pride aims at bringing everyone together for a day of inclusion, diversity, and celebration of love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scarborough Pride will take place on SaturdaySeptember 30, beginning with a Pride parade through town and followed by a day of activities, stalls and entertainment at Scarborough’s Spa venue.

Scarborough Pride is made possible by the support of Yorkshire Coast Bid as main sponsor.

Read More
IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's The Hideout as it reopens
Related topics:QueenYorkshire