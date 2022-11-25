Scarborough Pride receives first support from local businesses and councillors

The charity, set up by a group of local volunteers, has begun preparations and fundraising for its very first pride event in September 2023.

Councillor Liz Colling (Falsgrave and Stepney Ward) who has pledged £2000 towards Scarborough Pride 2023 said: “I am very pleased to support Scarborough Pride in any way I can.

"It is way past time that we celebrated our diverse communities and show the world that Scarborough is the accepting, vibrant and proud place we all know it to be.”

Sarah Fenwick (front left) at a meeting of the Scarborugh Pride committee

Councillor Eileen Murphy (Newby Ward) has also pledged £411.

Sarah Fenwick, Head of Fundraising for Scarborough Pride said: “We are so grateful to have had such fantastic support from both our local councillors and businesses from day one.

"However, we do still have a way to go to reach our fundraising target in order for our 2023 event to happen.

"We're still on the hunt for business allies and have a full range of sponsorship packages available.”

Business Allies so far include Adverset, Empower Dance and Fitness and North Sea Digital.

To find out more about business ally packages visit https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/business-allies

Scarborough Pride will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, commencing with a planned Parade through the town to the Scarborough Spa complex, where an array of entertainment and activities will happen across two stages including family activities and mainstream performances.