Scarborough Pride to hold 'Get involved' event as 2025 date revealed

Scarborough Pride 2024

The team behind Scarborough Pride are on the lookout for volunteers to help shape next year’s event

The team staged a successful event at Scarborough Spa in September which saw over 3,000 people, a third of which were families and young people, gather together to enjoy the festivities.

The day began with a colourful rainbow parade, and featured a host of acts who entertained the crowd with singing, dancing and theatrical performances.

The 2024 event was brought to a close with a stunning headline performance from Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Tia Kofi.

Ready for the 2024 parade

The third annual Scarborough Pride will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Planning is well underway for the event and the team have a variety of ways people can get involved, from marketing, to social media and market place coordination.

A ‘Get Involved in Pride’ meet the team event will take place at The Crescent Bar, Belvoir Terrace, on Monday December 9 from 7.30pm.

George Wakely, Chair of Trustees at Scarborough Pride, said: “After two successful years, we are delighted to announce that Scarborough Pride will be back for 2025 at Scarborough Spa on Saturday September 13.

“We have big plans and are keen to work with anyone who has an interest in volunteering their time to the event.

“Our ‘Get Involved in Pride’ event is an opportunity to meet some of the team behind Scarborough Pride and find out more about how you can get involved.

“So why not join us for a chat and a drink? We’d love to see you there!”