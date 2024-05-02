Scarborough Pride to host "Meet the Committee" event at Storm Bar
The event will give anyone wishing to get involved the opportunity to ask questions and meet those planning this year’s pride, which this year takes place on Saturday, September 21 at Scarborough Spa.
The informal drop-in event takes place at Storm Bar on York Place on Friday, May 3 from 7pm.
Trustee George Wakely said: “The Meet the Committee event is a great opportunity to come and meet those behind Scarborough Pride and to find out how you can get involved, whether that be through volunteering, joining the committee or joining the trustee board.
"It’s also a great opportunity to socialise with members of the community and find out what Scarborough Pride is and the latest plans for this year.”
To find out more about Scarborough Pride visit: https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/
