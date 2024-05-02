Scarborough Pride 2023

The event will give anyone wishing to get involved the opportunity to ask questions and meet those planning this year’s pride, which this year takes place on Saturday, September 21 at Scarborough Spa.

The informal drop-in event takes place at Storm Bar on York Place on Friday, May 3 from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustee George Wakely said: “The Meet the Committee event is a great opportunity to come and meet those behind Scarborough Pride and to find out how you can get involved, whether that be through volunteering, joining the committee or joining the trustee board.

Members of the Scarborough Pride committee

"It’s also a great opportunity to socialise with members of the community and find out what Scarborough Pride is and the latest plans for this year.”