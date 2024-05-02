Scarborough Pride to host "Meet the Committee" event at Storm Bar

The team behind Scarborough Pride will host a Meet the Committee event on Friday, May 3.
By Louise French
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:41 BST
Scarborough Pride 2023Scarborough Pride 2023
Scarborough Pride 2023

The event will give anyone wishing to get involved the opportunity to ask questions and meet those planning this year’s pride, which this year takes place on Saturday, September 21 at Scarborough Spa.

The informal drop-in event takes place at Storm Bar on York Place on Friday, May 3 from 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trustee George Wakely said: “The Meet the Committee event is a great opportunity to come and meet those behind Scarborough Pride and to find out how you can get involved, whether that be through volunteering, joining the committee or joining the trustee board.

Members of the Scarborough Pride committeeMembers of the Scarborough Pride committee
Members of the Scarborough Pride committee

"It’s also a great opportunity to socialise with members of the community and find out what Scarborough Pride is and the latest plans for this year.”

To find out more about Scarborough Pride visit: https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/

Related topics:Scarborough Spa

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.