Colourful fun for all ages at Scarborough Spa

Pride will return to Scarborough Spa on Saturday, September 21, in a colourful celebration of the town’s LGBTQ+ community.

After a stellar first year in 2023, Scarborough Pride returns, with the support of McCain as Main Sponsor.

Events begin at 11am with the Scarborough Pride Parade which will take a central route through the town centre, starting outside the Brunswick Centre.

From there, it will pass through the town centre, along Newborough and Westborough, before turning along Foreshore Road and heading towards Scarborough Spa where festivities will continue for the rest of the day.

Businesses along the parade route are encouraged to decorate their shops and windows to make the route as colourful as possible, and put to pride flags out to show their support.

The entertainment then kicks off at Scarborough Spa from 12pm and is free to enter and open to all.

In addition to live entertainment across two stages, there will be a host of stalls offering everything from merchandise and arts and crafts to advice and support.

There will also be a children’s area as well as a variety of food and drinks stalls.

On the Main Stage, hosted by Krystal Temple & Bella DeBall a variety of acts will appear, including headliner Tia Kofi, Totally Pink (Pink tribute act), Joe Tilly as Freddie Mercury and a performance from the cast of Scarborough Theatre Company's Kinky Boots

The Sun Court stage – in memory of Kat Cushnahan – will feature Rebekah Kelly-Evans, Blues Brothers, Bobby Bundy and Lindy and Bongo Man, alongside many other acts.

Scarborough Pride Headliner Tia Kofi is also doing a meet and greet with tickets available at; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tia-kofi-meet-and-greet-scarborough-pride-2024-tickets-999125660747

George Wakely, chair of Scarborough Pride and Trustees, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Pride back again for a second year running.

“It’s so important for our community to have this opportunity to meet up and connect with one another.

“Our partners, especially McCain, have been vital in helping us put together Pride 2024 and we couldn’t make Pride free for all without their support.”

To find out more about what’s happening at this year’s Pride, and all the stage timings, visit the Scarborough Pride Facebook page.