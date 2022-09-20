The royal day was held on Friday September 16, and the children dressed in regency fashion as they celebrated the late monarch.

It saw the children enjoy an afternoon tea-style lunch, learn the national anthem as well as having several guests who had connections to the Queen.Theresea Hargreaves, School Administrator, said: “We wanted to find a way to celebrate that was respectful to the Queen, but also a way that commemorates her amazing life.

“I started asking around to see who could be involved. In Scarborough there’s so many people who have met royalty and have met the Queen and I thought ‘these children need to hear this.’

Brompton primary school has a Royal Day of Celebration in memory of the Queen.

“This will be a moment in time when their children and grand-children will ask them ‘what did you do when Queen Elizabeth II died?’

“I’m hoping that they’ll remember it forever.”

The children’s afternoon tea-style lunches included cakes, sandwiches, scones and pizza which they shared with their guests, who sat amongst the pupils and told their stories of the late Queen and royal family.

One of the guests was Steve Willbourne, a former police officer and close-protection officer for the Queen.

Theresea Hargreaves (school administrator), Councillor Helen Mallory, Mrs Thwaites (ex-army), Steve Willbourne (ex-police/close-protection officer), Headteacher Mr Robinson, Ben Robinson, Linda Tomczak (royalist and guest of town crier when the Queen visited Scrborough's Open Air Theatre), Mrs Robinson, Wendy Craig-Tyler (associated with the Duke of Edinburgh award), Mr Ford and Mrs Ford and Elaine Mudd (a farmer on the Duchy of Lancaster Estate).

He said: “This is a very important historical moment for the whole country, but for the children as well.”

Mr Willbourne spent 18 years as a “bodyguard” for the Queen, and worked with her for 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

When his team of three was sleeping, uniformed officers would protect the Queen.

He recalled stories to the children about times that the Queen avoided bad accidents, such as the infamous horse incident on the Mall during the Trooping of the Colour in 1981.

Steve Willbourne talks to the children about the time he served for the Queen.

Mr Wilbourne added that the Queen’s death is “extremely sad for the whole country, both nationally and individually. She was a marvellous servant, a monarch for 70 years and sometimes this isn’t always the case but you don’t realise what you’re missing until it’s not there anymore.

“The King has been preparing for this role for many, many years and I'm sure he will do an absolutely fantastic job.”

Another guest who had personally met the Queen was Mrs Thwaites.

Mrs Thwaites is a former member of the army, and met the Queen when she was posted at Regent’s Park Barracks as part of the 20 Squadron, in order to look after the Queen’s royal baggage.

“I’ve met the Queen twice, once she spoke to me when she came to Regent’s Park Barracks, and I’ve also met Lady Diana.”

“The passing of the Queen gave me time to reflect on my 10 years in the army. I’ve got pictures out and l wouldn’t change any of it.

“It’s really sad that the Queen’s died, and I think she’s going to be hard to match.”

Other guests included Linda Tomczak, a royalist and guest of the town crier when the Queen opened Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Wendy Craig-Tyler, who is associated with the Duke of Edinburgh awards.