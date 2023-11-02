Scarborough primary school celebrates Harvest Festival and raises money for Macmillan
Guests were treated to musical performances from the school's Singing Squad and each of the school's seven classes - from EYFS Bluebells (in their first school performance) to Year 6.
Whilst enjoying the wonderful entertainment family and friends were able to visit the 'Harvest Cafe' which was supporting the Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraising appeal to buy a warm drink and a tasty treat from the items generously baked or bought and donated to the school.
Everyone had a wonderful time and a brilliant £330.10 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support - beating last year's total.
Pupils had also been very kindly donating food items for the school's harvest festival appeal and the school were delighted to receive a very generous selection of tinned foods, pasta, rice, sauce, cereals and personal care items from SKW Construction to add to the amazing amount already donated. Ruth
Fairchild of the Scarborough Community Fridge food waste project and community group was over the moon to receive such a wonderful selection of items and said that the donations will really help members of the Scarborough community.
The SCF is open every Saturday morning at Westborough Methodist Church 10am - 11am and is open to everybody regardless of financial situation.
The SCF also work with local supermarkets to distribute perishable food and with the Rainbow Centre.
Mr Dyer, Headteacher at Wheatcroft Primary School, said: “Scarborough Community Fridge do an amazing job at supporting the town's community and I am delighted that Wheatcroft pupils and their families have been able to support two such worthy causes in the SCF and Macmillan Cancer Support, whilst also holding such enjoyable and well attended Harvest Festival Events.”