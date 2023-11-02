Scarborough primary school celebrates Harvest Festival and raises money for Macmillan

Wheatcroft Community Primary School were delighted to welcome pupils' parents, family and friends to their Harvest Festival Events.

Guests were treated to musical performances from the school's Singing Squad and each of the school's seven classes - from EYFS Bluebells (in their first school performance) to Year 6.

Whilst enjoying the wonderful entertainment family and friends were able to visit the 'Harvest Cafe' which was supporting the Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraising appeal to buy a warm drink and a tasty treat from the items generously baked or bought and donated to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone had a wonderful time and a brilliant £330.10 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support - beating last year's total.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils had also been very kindly donating food items for the school's harvest festival appeal and the school were delighted to receive a very generous selection of tinned foods, pasta, rice, sauce, cereals and personal care items from SKW Construction to add to the amazing amount already donated. Ruth

Fairchild of the Scarborough Community Fridge food waste project and community group was over the moon to receive such a wonderful selection of items and said that the donations will really help members of the Scarborough community.

The SCF is open every Saturday morning at Westborough Methodist Church 10am - 11am and is open to everybody regardless of financial situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SCF also work with local supermarkets to distribute perishable food and with the Rainbow Centre.