Scarborough primary school dress green to celebrate International Dwarfism Awareness Day

Pupils and staff at Wheatcroft School turned out in a sea of green clothing and accessories on Friday, October 27 to celebrate International Dwarfism Awareness Day

October is International Dwarfism Awareness month and the school have supported one of their pupils, Alexa, in her quest to raise awareness of dwarfism.

Alexa prepared a fantastic presentation that she delivered to the whole school, with the help of her younger brother George, who has dwarfism.

The whole school loved learning about the challenges and successes of those around the world with dwarfism and loved celebrating this event with Alexa and her family.

Mr Dyer, Headteacher said: “At Wheatcroft we are proud of our differences and love to celebrate what makes us special, so we are delighted to help Alexa raise awareness today by wearing green.