Scarborough primary school head hails board game to inspire next generation of recycling champions

The headteacher of a Scarborough area school has praised a new interactive board game designed to inspire children to become recycling champions.

The board game Rescue Me has been developed under the Waste Resources Action Plan (WRAP) and is being used by North Yorkshire Council’s waste prevention and recycling officers as part of a workshop for children aged seven to 11 to make recycling fun.

The game introduces players to a lively cast of characters, each representing common recyclable materials.

Yogi the yogurt pot, Fitz the perfume bottle, Rey the trigger spray, Hube the toilet roll tube, and Dee Dee the deodorant take the children on an educational journey where success is determined by recycling achievements.

Michelle Bailes, left, and Ariane Heap get ready to introduce the board game to schools.

Assistant headteacher of Cayton Primary School, near Scarborough, Mark Vasey, whose school was the first to host the workshop, said: “Rescue Me has been a fantastic addition to our lessons.

"It really has captured the children’s imaginations.

"It’s fun, educational, and gets the message across that small actions can make a big difference.”

North Yorkshire Council’s waste prevention officers, Michelle Bailes and Ariane Heap, who have started delivering the workshops, said early feedback from the schools had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Children at Cayton Primary School in Scarborough having fun while learning about recycling.

Miss Bailes said: “The children absolutely love it.

"They become so engaged and it’s wonderful to see how much they are learning about recycling without even realising, they are having so much fun.

“Every move and interaction encourage the children to save our planet.

"By linking the game to practical actions, they not only learn about the materials that can be recycled but also develop a sense of responsibility for making those choices every day.”

Inspired by the classic game of Snakes and Ladders, Rescue Me players can climb towards recycling heaven with smart choices or fall into the rubbish bin if they miss recycling opportunities.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing the environment, Cllr Greg White, said hearing from schools about the impact the game was having was “incredibly encouraging”.

The workshops, which are being delivered with the help of the North Yorkshire Rotters volunteer team, are also suitable for after-school clubs, Scout and Guide groups and other community groups and events.

Contacting [email protected] to book a free workshop.