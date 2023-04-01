News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough primary school raises money for charity with toy sale

Brompton and Sawdon Primary School have raised money for charity after they put a toy sale on.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

The Wellbeing Team at Brompton & Sawdon Primary School held a second-hand toy sale in aid of the local RSPCA.

They raised £100.01 in just an hour.

The idea for the toy sale occured when the team were thinking about what good deed they wanted to do this term.

Pupils from Brompton and Sawdon Primary School giving the raised money to a RSPCA representative.
They thought of lots of different ideas and charities, all of which were put to a vote.

Families were then asked to donate any unwanted toys and the sale took place before school.

Any toys that were not sold, were taken to the local pre-school group 'Brompton Ducklings', where they also sold more toys and added to the fundraising efforts.

That afternoon, volunteers from the RSPCA came and spoke with the children about the amazing work that they do, and received the money raised.

