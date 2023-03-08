Scarborough primary school receives new books from World Book Day donation

The Morrisons Foundation partnered with the National Literacy Trust to donate 5,500 books to help inspire and nurture a love of reading for over 100,000 primary school children.

In addition to helping pupils with their literacy skills, the donated books were specifically chosen to cover topics that are relevant for the development of a child’s mental health, their emotional wellbeing and social inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Rudge, Community Champion at Scarborough Morrisons donated the books to the school saying: “I’m delighted that through the partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust we’re able to provide these wonderful books for pupils at Seamer & Irton School.

Nicki Fee (English lead and EYFS teacher), Paula Staveley (year 2 teacher), Kerry Hollingsworth (year 2 teacher) and Hannah Griffiths (year 2 teacher).

“It’s great to be able to help encourage children to read with their friends, families and teachers and I hope that they enjoy reading the books for many years to come.”

The National Literacy Trust is an independent charity dedicated to raising literacy levels in the UK, working with schools, parents and local communities to make reading accessible to children from all backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £38 million has been donated to charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust said, “It’s wonderful to be working with the Morrisons Foundation for the 5th year to ensure children in communities all across the country are able to access books and celebrate World Book Day.