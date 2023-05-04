Scarborough Primary School receives nurturing award after three-year journey
A Scarborough Primary School has recieved an award for nurturing within their school.
Barrowcliff School has been rewarded for preparing its pupils for the future with a top accolade.
The school has received the National Nurturing Schools Award from Nurture UK in the rewarding culmination of a three-year journey.
Mark Rogers, Headteacher at Barrowcliff School, said: "I am delighted with the award as it celebrates the work that goes on throughout school to support our children and equip them to be as successful as they can be.
“Along with Mrs Marshall and Miss Keech, all the staff and pupils, have worked hard to achieve this and it’s a fantastic recognition of that hard work and successful approach across the school.
The assessor from the charity Nurture UK gave pupils and staff “wonderful feedback on all their hard work” and assessors also praised staff, reporting “they have wholeheartedly embraced nurture and placed sound relationships at the heart of everything they do”.
They added “with such a strong nurturing foundation for staff and pupils I am sure your nurture journey will go from strength to strength”.
Pupils’ parents also provided “excellent feedback” and described feeling very welcomed and involved in their child’s learning journey.
The school demonstrated how they care for the wellbeing of each person who enters the building.The six principles of nurture means that the school has an understanding for each pillar, which includes their pupils' learning is understood developmentally, classrooms offer a safe space, how important nurture is for developing wellbeing, behaviour is communication for each individual and how important transitions are to children’s lives.