Scarborough Primary School receives nurturing award after three-year journey

Barrowcliff School has been rewarded for preparing its pupils for the future with a top accolade.

The school has received the National Nurturing Schools Award from Nurture UK in the rewarding culmination of a three-year journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Rogers, Headteacher at Barrowcliff School, said: "I am delighted with the award as it celebrates the work that goes on throughout school to support our children and equip them to be as successful as they can be.

Staff Nurture Lead Natalie Keech and Bridget Marshall and pupils.

“Along with Mrs Marshall and Miss Keech, all the staff and pupils, have worked hard to achieve this and it’s a fantastic recognition of that hard work and successful approach across the school.

The assessor from the charity Nurture UK gave pupils and staff “wonderful feedback on all their hard work” and assessors also praised staff, reporting “they have wholeheartedly embraced nurture and placed sound relationships at the heart of everything they do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added “with such a strong nurturing foundation for staff and pupils I am sure your nurture journey will go from strength to strength”.

Pupils’ parents also provided “excellent feedback” and described feeling very welcomed and involved in their child’s learning journey.