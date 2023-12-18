Scarborough primary school takes part in town's first live advent calendar

Scarborough primary school children have been busy painting baubles as part of the town’s first Live Advent Calendar.

Every pupil at Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy – part of the David Ross Education Trust – has hand painted a bauble as part of a special art project to create a ‘window’ for the calendar.

Windows will be lit up in streets and neighbourhoods around the town as a giant advent calendar for the community and visitors to enjoy until Christmas Eve.

A different street will be ‘opened’ each evening with its windows illuminated with festive creations.

The children’s baubles have now all been strung together to create an eye-catching window display which is adorning the windows of The Salisbury Luxury Apartments on Huntriss Row as one of the calendar’s installations.

Their artwork has been praised by the event organiser who has thanked children at Thomas Hinderwell for all their hard work.

Kayleigh Catford, Project Manager, Scarborough Lights - Live Advent Calendar, said: “I wanted to say a massive well done on project "baubles".

“Together with a member of the team from The Salisbury Luxury Apartments, I spent a good five hours arranging them in the window and they look AMAZING!

“As we were doing it, so many passers-by stopped to look at them, as did the people staying at the apartments.

“The whole team there are delighted with the window and are already suggesting ideas for next year. Thank you again.”

Chloe Webster, Principal of Thomas Hinderwell, said:

“The children have been so excited throughout this process, from hearing about it, to starting to paint their baubles and now, having the opportunity to see their art locally as part of such a fantastic festive event for the town. I am so proud of all of their hard work.

“Thank you also to Mrs Pots’ Pots in Scarborough for supplying the baubles and paints for this.”

Simon Rose, Director of Primary Education at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Thomas Hinderwell Academy is proud to serve its local community of Scarborough and so to be asked to take part in this festive community project has given a tremendous boost to the children and reinforced the school’s position at the heart of the community.