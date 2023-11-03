Scarborough primary school to open for three-year-olds and extend after school provision
From Monday, November 6, parents at Hertford Vale C of E Primary School, located in Staxton, will be able to book their children into a after school club at the school, as well as the currently ongoing breakfast club.
This will run five days a week, from when school finishes until 5.30pm.
Andrew Barber, headteacher at Hertford Vale C of E Primary School, said: “We’ve really excited for what’s to come for the school and to open the after school club and we have recruited two new members of staff to help, and both are parents within the school and are qualified.
"It’s open to every age group and hopefully it will give working parents the ability to use the wrap around care as five can be a push. We might extend it if the need is there.”
As well as this, the school will also be opening up to three-year olds from January following consultation with the school’s Governors and local providers.
If you would like your three-year-old to start at Hertford Vale C of E Primary School from January 2024, email [email protected].
The school recently recieved a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating following an inspection.
Andrew Barber, Headteacher at Hertford Vale C of E Primary School, said: “We’re really pleased with the result from the Ofsted report.
"I think it’s a good reflection of all the hard work that the staff, governors, children, and community put into the school.
"It’s also recognition that despite everything that has happened over the last few years, the community has remained strong and it’s a sense of that the community within Hertford Vale and the surrounding villages is something we’re very proud of and this result from Ofsted is something that celebrates that.”