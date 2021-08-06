The new star design floor at the Aquarium Top roundabout.

The new investment scheme from Scarborough Borough Council is designed to 'spruce up' run-down areas of Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey.

Builders have finished re-pointing and cleaning the entire length of the large wall below The Grand Hotel on Foreshore Road and have removed rusting metalwork to encourage the existing Virginia Creeper to grow back and reestablish it as a 'living wall'.

The second phase of work on the wall will see the old planters at the base be adapted to become new seating.

Large wooden planters have been installed on Foreshore Road along the seafront.

At the time of the scheme's announcement, Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Quality of Life, said: "Investing in our public realm will help us enhance the reputation of the Yorkshire Coast as one of the most visited destinations in the country."

New billboard posters have been erected surrounding the derelict wasteland which was once home to the outdoor pool in the North Bay.

Advertisements of a new cinema complex 'coming soon' have now been replaced since the deal collapsed in February.

The old sunbathing rooms near Scarborough Spa, which are largely covered in scaffolding, have been surrounded with panels and vinyl wrap artwork.

The large wall below The Grand Hotel has been cleaned and refurbished.

The council is developing proposals for the wider regeneration of the Spa area in the future, which will add to the recent investment schemes such as the cliff stabilisation work.

Railings along the seafront have been given a fresh lick of paint and bespoke wooden roof tiles on the shelter near the Aquarium Top roundabout have been replaced.

The second phase of work will see the front of the shelter given a new render and coat of paint, as well as refurbished seating and resurfacing to the surrounding paths.

The Aquarium Top has been completely transformed with a new star design floor installed and new tenants occupying the space. A resin surface has been laid on the walkways between the underground car park and the beach and new boards have been installed ready for artworks later this month.

The roundabout space between the beach and underground car park will see new tenants occupy the area.

New seating and lighting are in place and roller shutters will be fitted at each access point, which will be used when the car park is closed to prevent antisocial behaviour.

Planters have been installed along Foreshore Road to brighten up the seafront.

Litter and recycling bins will be installed, and worn-out signs and damaged street furniture will be repaired or replaced.