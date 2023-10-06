Scarborough project transforms unused bikes for Ukrainian refugee children

Refurbished bicycles are being donated to children who have fled the war in Ukraine and resettled in Scarborough as part of a Salvation Army-led project.

For the past year, Scarborough Salvation Army in Alma Parade has been running The Sunflower Project, which supports Ukrainian refugees and their sponsors in the local community providing food, clothing, transportation, language classes and a surgery six days a week offering advice on navigating a new culture and language.

Teaming up with The Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling Project and local charity Treasured Memory Makers, The Salvation Army will distribute 40 refurbished bikes to children and their parents, providing the means for healthy, outdoor fun and for travelling to school and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Stephen Noble, who leads Scarborough Salvation Army with his wife Captain Angela, said: “Children are of course a significant casualty of war who will be experiencing a lot of trauma having had to flee their homeland while this terrible situation continues.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our aim in providing these bikes is to bring an immense amount of joy to families enabling them to explore and enjoy our local countryside, while also very practically, this will provide a cost free and healthy way of getting to school and back.

“We are also looking for donations of bikes so if you have one that is in a good condition and is unused please consider donating it as it will be going to a good cause.”

The Sunflower Project runs a café and hub every Friday at The Salvation Army in Alma Parade, bringing together Ukrainian refugees and volunteers. They run a surgery six days a week to help refugees with practical issues like housing, funding, negotiating local Government requests as well as English language classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen continued: “Ukrainian refugees have come to Scarborough not knowing when or if they will be able to return to their homeland. We want to keep their spirits up, make sure they feel welcome and have the practical help they need to settle here while also building relationships with the local community. The reality is it is very daunting coming to a strange country and trying to navigate new systems. Our support is wide ranging and is tailored to what people need.”

For more information on The Sunflower Project search for Scarborough Salvation Army on Facebook or visit their website here.