Scarborough property company raises thousands for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Family run property company, Ellis Hay, has raised £3,000 for Saint Catherine’s with a donation scheme.

By Louise Hollingsworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 1:18pm

As part of their commitment to supporting their local community, Ellis Hay makes a donation of £50 to Saint Catherine’s for every completed property sale that they make.

Sam Hay, Partner at Ellis Hay, said: “Saint Catherine’s provides outstanding care for people in our local community. We're thrilled to be able to support such a wonderful charity with a donation like this. We're carrying on into 2023 and hope to be able to match this again!"

Tom Thornton, Communications Assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said: “On behalf of everyone at Saint Catherine’s I would like to thank Sam and everyone at Ellis Hay for their amazing support throughout 2022.

Scarborough property company Ellis Hay has raised £3000 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
“Support from generous businesses such as Ellis Hay is one of the reasons we can continue to provide our care, free of charge, to patients and their loved ones when they need it most.”