Scarborough property company raises thousands for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

As part of their commitment to supporting their local community, Ellis Hay makes a donation of £50 to Saint Catherine’s for every completed property sale that they make.

Sam Hay, Partner at Ellis Hay, said: “Saint Catherine’s provides outstanding care for people in our local community. We're thrilled to be able to support such a wonderful charity with a donation like this. We're carrying on into 2023 and hope to be able to match this again!"

Tom Thornton, Communications Assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said: “On behalf of everyone at Saint Catherine’s I would like to thank Sam and everyone at Ellis Hay for their amazing support throughout 2022.

