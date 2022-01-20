Scarborough’s The Hole In The Wall pub is desperately appealing for help to raise funds for their dog’s specialist surgery.

Rae, a three-year-old German Shepherd cross Spaniel, needs specialist surgery after breaking one of her hind legs whilst out on a walk.

Nicola Whiteley, Rae’s owner and landlady of The Hole In The Wall, was out walking the German Shepherd cross when the dog jumped over something, injuring itself, and yelped.

“She is well known for singing to her favourite songs and jumping up at people for cuddles and fuss,” Mrs Whiteley said. “ We have people that come from [far] away just to see Rae.”

Rae, the three-year-old German Shepherd cross Spaniel requires Orthopedic surgery to her hind leg.

Nicola took Rae to Companion Care vets, which is based at Pets At Home, on Seamer Road.

Unfortunately, Companion Care vets do not have the required specialist Orthopedic Surgeon which is needed to carry out the surgery, meaning Rae will have to travel to Thirsk.

The break has occurred on her hind leg next to an artery, which means the danger of complications and further serious injury increases each day.

Julian and Nicola Whiteley, landlords of The Hole In The Wall, are fundraising to pay for the surgery which will cost £4,500 and needs to urgently go ahead before Tuesday January 25.

So far the pair have raised £825 towards the surgery.

The fundraiser will pay for travel to and from a specialist vets in Thirsk, the surgery itself and any necessary medication.

Mrs Whiteley added: “We have had the worst two years due to covid and due to having to take finance out to keep the pubs going we aren't eligible for the finance offered. If there was another way we would not be asking for help.”