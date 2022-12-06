Winner Andrew Hayes, runner up Steve Jones and Martin Bland in third place.

The Leeds Arms held its annual Pork Pie competition at the weekend.

The competition is a charity event in aid of the Fishermen and Fireman fund, as well as the Scarborough Sea Cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was hosted by landlady Sarah Nicholson and was well supported by the participants and supporters.

Over £1000 was raised; £870 was raised for the Scarborough Sea Cadets and £175 to the Fishermen and Firemen Charity.

Sarah Nicholson, landlady of Leeds Arms, said “It’s amazing the interest this event continues to excite; we love the great charity it brings and being its 30 th year we just love the spirit of Christmas it invokes, Thank you!”

Andrew Hayes was the winner, with Steve Jones as runner up and Martin Bland in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges included butcher Mark Nockles, retired baker and national judge for the Melton Mowbray competitions, Colin Woodhead and pub landlord, Tony Nicholson.

Tastings took place after the judging with all proceeds going to the chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition began 30 years ago after three local men wanted the ‘bragging rights’ to who could bake the best pork pie.

The local men were Simon Carolyn-Evans, Leeds Arms landlord, Colin (Dilt) Jenkinson, local fisherman, and Jack Raper, an enthusiastic motor cyclist.