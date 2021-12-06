Colin Woodhead inspecting one of the entries at Leeds Arms annual prok pie competiton.

The Leeds Arms held its annual Pork Pie competition at the weekend.

The competition is a charity event in aid of the Fishermen and Fireman fund.

The event was hosted by landlady, Sarah Nicholson and was well supported by the participants and supporters.

The judges included butcher Mark Nockles, retired baker and national judge for the Melton Mowbray competitions, Colin Woodhead and pub landlord, Tony Nicholson. They had an unenviable task as they officiated the event.

For the first time, and because of the interest generated by the event, the assistance of the Sub Aqua Club was obtained to create the opportunity for more people to experience the event.

Tom Clark was the winner, with Mick ‘the Hat’ as runner up and Sam Kennedy in third place.

Tastings took place after the judging with all proceeds going to the chosen charity.

The competition began nearly 30 years ago after three local men wanted the ‘bragging rights’ to who could bake the best pork pie.