Scarborough pub Lord Rosebery to host 12-day beer festival with range of 30 real ales

A range of 30 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough, during a 12-day beer festival.

The Wetherspoon pub in Westborough will host the festival from Wednesday March 5, to Sunday March 16 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

The international beers are:

Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antipodean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Pub manager Paul Dickinson said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).