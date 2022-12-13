Scarborough pub takes part in national Christmas toy donation scheme to help parents during cost of living

It’s part of the pub chain Hungry Horse’s Toy Boxing donation scheme.This is the second year the scheme has run, and will see 250 of its pubs open donation zones for families to give their unwanted toys.

Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: “Our Toy Boxing Day scheme is all about spreading Christmas cheer and to help provide toys to those in the most need.

“At Hungry Horse, we pride ourselves on being big on generosity so whatever it is you’re able to donate, you can guarantee it’s going to go to someone who really needs it in your local area”

The Byways in Crossgates is taking part in a national Christmas toy donation scheme to help parents during cost of living.

“If you’re thinking of having the big toy clear out and need a solution for what to do with your unwanted toys, head to your local Hungry Horse this December.”Prior to the launch of the scheme, Hungry Horse ran a study which found more than a third of parents (35%) will cut down on presents this year to keep costs low. Four in ten (40%) said they were most concerned about the cost of gifts, ahead the price of heating the home (32%) and the price of petrol (31%).

The gifts donated will be sent to a mixture of charities, shelters, and local organisations, nominated by the respective pubs.

Last December, pub teams donated 3,000 toys to those in need right across the UK, supplying toy boxes to a variety of charities, shelters and organisations.