Scarborough pub to host charity fun day Forgefest 2023 over bank holiday weekend

A Scarborough pub is set to host family fun day Forgefest 2023 this August Bank Holiday to raise money for charity.

Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn, located in West Ayton, will host the family fun day on Sunday, August 27 from 11am.

A Tug of War event between the pub and Brompton Cricket Club will be held at 11am, in memory of James Allison.

From 12pm until 2pm, Dave Marshall will be providing entertainment and from 2pm until late, there will be live music from a range of musicians.

These will include Soul Rida, Oriana, Jad Heelbeck, Dirty Windows, Phil Hooley and the Woolgatherers, Project 13, Unfinished Business and Dog House.

As well as this, there will be a tombola, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, food, face painting and an outdoor bar.

To raise money for charity, there is also the chance to take part in the Land’s End to John O’Groates triathalon from within the pub.

From Friday, August 25 until Sunday, August 27, members of the public can either walk, cycle or row on equipment within the pub to help reach 1054 miles.

Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn are doing this to raise money for three charities; Mind, Macmillan, and Saint Catherine’s Hospice.