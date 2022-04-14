The Lord Rosebery on Westborough

The pub, which will be decked out in decorations for the occasion, will stage the charity fundraising fun day on Sunday 24 April from 9am.

There will be birthday cake and a cake sale, a charity raffle and tombola, fancy dress and face-painting.

Staff will also be taking part in a static bike ride challenge, with the aim of completeing 250 miles in 12 hours.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being organised by shift manager Emma Chase and team leader Vicky Dickinson, who joined the team when the pub originally opened in 1997.

Bar associate Lauren Briggs will be running the activities on the day.

All proceeds from the fundraising will be donated to Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent), Wetherspoon’s charity partner.

Pub manager Paul Dickinson, who has managed The Lord Rosebery since 2020, said: “We are looking forward to sharing our 25th birthday celebrations – a significant milestone - with