Scarborough pub to mark 25th anniversary with charity fun day.
The Lord Rosebery, in Westborough, will celebrate its silver anniversary on April 24, exactly 25 years after opening as a Wetherspoon pub.
The pub, which will be decked out in decorations for the occasion, will stage the charity fundraising fun day on Sunday 24 April from 9am.
There will be birthday cake and a cake sale, a charity raffle and tombola, fancy dress and face-painting.
Staff will also be taking part in a static bike ride challenge, with the aim of completeing 250 miles in 12 hours.
The event is being organised by shift manager Emma Chase and team leader Vicky Dickinson, who joined the team when the pub originally opened in 1997.
Bar associate Lauren Briggs will be running the activities on the day.
All proceeds from the fundraising will be donated to Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent), Wetherspoon’s charity partner.
Pub manager Paul Dickinson, who has managed The Lord Rosebery since 2020, said: “We are looking forward to sharing our 25th birthday celebrations – a significant milestone - with
our regular customers and visitors alike, as well as raising funds for a great charity.”