Scarborough rail users can get £25 off next season ticket with TransPennine Express
Season tickets are the ideal solution for regular travel between two stations, and now commuters can enjoy an extra saving on their travels.
Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We understand the importance of making commuting cost-effective for our customers and are really pleased to be able to offer this £25 discount on season tickets.
“Whether customers opt for a weekly, monthly, annual, or Flexi Season ticket, they can take advantage of this fantastic offer and save themselves some extra money on their commute.”
To secure a discount simply visit www.tpexpress.co.uk/seasonoffer, fill in the short online form and receive a unique voucher code via email.
Stations include in the offer include Scarborough, Seamer, Malton and York.
This code can be redeemed against the purchase of season tickets for valid journeys on the TPE network and selected connecting stations - subject to availability and exclusions apply - and is available to redeem until 5pm on Thursday, March 28.
The full list of stations included in this offer and full terms and conditions can be found at: www.tpexpress.co.uk/seasonoffer
Customers with additional needs or who cannot book via digital channels, please call 0330 095 4073 or Text Relay 18001 0330 095 4073 to claim your £25 discount and make your purchase.