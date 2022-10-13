Scarborough Rainbow Centre's 'angel' Trish Kinsella to retire after 23 years

Trish Kinsella to retire from The Rainbow Centre

The Rainbow Centre offers practical support to vulnerable people regardless of age, gender or religion.

Under the watchful eye of Mrs Kinsella, they operate a food and clothing bank, and also have a shower room, laundry, television lounge and a garden for people to enjoy in a safe, comfortable environment.

On first name terms with hundreds of people in Scarborough, it will come as little surprise to those who have crossed paths with Mrs Kinsella, 71, that she has continued to work at the centre long past the time when many her age would have already stepped down.

Trish Kinsella pictured in 2006

Announcing her retirement on the Rainbow Centre Facebook page, Mrs Kinsella said: “It has been my passion and my privilege to have worked with some of the most amazing people.

“Both those who have come to the Rainbow for help and support and those I have had the pleasure to have worked alongside and who have become my family.

“We have seen so many changes in the time since I started in 2000 from meeting with 2 or 3 people a day to the huge amount who come in now for support in these most difficult times.

“We have seen lives turned round and those who had no hope leave here knowing there was hope and they could see a future.

Trish Kinsella pictured outside the Rainbow Centre

“I have loved my work here and it has all been done in the name of Jesus who brought me here.

“Many challenges and many tears but many laughs and many joys.”

The post gathered over 950 reactions and more than 300 comments.

One Facebook user said: “Trish, you are an angel without wings. The lives that you've changed and will continue to change through your legacy are innumerable. It was an absolute joy and pleasure to work alongside you on some of the darkest of days. You gave hope and encouragement to not only service users but also to professionals, when we felt that all hope had gone.”

Trish Kinsella receives a donation to the food bank from McCarthy Stone - L-R Camilla Tite (Sales Consultant) Trish Kinsella, Zoe Phillips and Tina Morrell (Marketing Exec)

A second post read: “Saved my life so many times. Can't even imagine what a difference she's made overall. Wish I could be like her and wish there were more.”

A third user said:“Scarborough has been very fortunate to be blessed with such a dedicated ambassador and your name will forever be linked to the Rainbow Centre.”

While another said simply: “Thank You For Being My Miracle.”

The Vicar of St Mary’s, Rev Richard Walker, said: “Trish is the most dedicated person I’ve ever come across. The care she shows towards people who have just found themselves in the worst places is amazing.

Trish Kinsella will be much missed by all who use the Rainbow Centre

“I want to give thanks for several things. Firstly her dedication, I’ve seen times when she’s gone above and beyond what anyone would expect; Her love and compassion for those in deep need; The sense of inspiration you get from Trish to care for those that are in hardship;

And her service to the community and what it has meant to the community in Scarborough.

“Trish has been the glue that has pulled things together for over 20 years.

“She has shaped the legacy of the centre and has helped to form the centre as we know it now, it’s not an easy job for those on the ground.

“You will not stop this woman, she’s an unstoppable force, serving the community and she will continue to serve.”

Mrs Kinsella will step away from the centre completely to allow the new team to establish their own way of working within the centre.

The Rainbow Centre's Trish Kinsella and volunteer and Andrew Carter promoting the christmas food appeal.

She said: “The team taking over are amazing, they’re brilliant.

“I will miss the clients, working for them, fighting for them, banging on tables for them and getting to make a difference in their lives.

“You don’t realise when you do it what a difference you’re making.